The Bauchi State wing of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN called on the Federal Government to allow every Nigerian to bear firearms to protect themselves.

The association Chairman in the state, Sadiq Ahmed, told The Nation in Bauchi that since the Federal Government could no longer protect its citizens, it was better for everyone to protect themselves from bandits.

Ahmed said:”The government has become irresponsible,that a Fulani man has now become an outcast in his own country.

“All his wealth has been crippled by the activities of cattle rustlers. What do you expect him to do? Let everybody protect themselves, let everybody carry arms. You don’t allow a few bandits to come and ruin you, kill you and your family. A few people cannot be terrorising everybody.”

“Although in a normal situation, nobody should be allowed to carry arms except those that are lincensed to do so but if the Federal Government had taken the responsibility of protecting lives of citizens serious, no one would dare have reason to carry arms”

‘You need to ask yourself, is the government doing enough to protect the lives of herdsmen, I won’t fault governor Bala Mohammed for the statement. He is very right, after all he did not say herdsmen should go and cause chaos. No one faulted Benue Governor Samuel Ortom when he said herdsmen should leave his state.”