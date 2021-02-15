No fewer than 500 women on Monday benefited from the Federal Government’s cash grant in Kwara state.

The sum of N20, 000 each was distributed at Convolis Hall, Sango Ilorin, to rural women in the state.

It was facilitated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Coordinator of the Programme, Dr Abubakar Suleiman from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said the grant was to support rural women’s financial status, increase their livelihood and support their families.

“The grant is planned towards expanding their businesses, livelihood and income which we believe we are gradually achieving that,” he said.

He commended the conduct of the exercise and orderliness displayed by the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN commended efforts of the Federal Government for the relief fund and described the grant as timely.

Mrs Comfort Olanrewaju from Ilorin South Local Government said she was happy to benefit from the fund.

“I am happy because the money came at the right time. The grant makes me feel relieved because my business is not moving at the moment,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Alhaja Munirat Aliyu from Ilorin West Local Government described the grant as `a big gift’.

“It is not a token. It is a big gift at this time. We appreciate the Federal Government for supporting us always and putting a smile on our face,” she said.

Mrs Funmilayo Abiona from Isin Local Government, said the grant meant a lot to her.

“This N20, 000 means a lot to me. I just appreciate the Federal Government for the money. We know they are planning big for us women, they never under-rate us,” she said.

NAN