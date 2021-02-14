By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian rapper, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee the Don has explained why he left Nigeria and relocated to the United States of America.

His reaction came after his counterpart, Simi wrote on Twitter about how mentally draining it is to live in Nigeria. She complained of having anxiety when she sees police officers with their guns. Simi also wrote that although she hates it here ‘Nigeria’, she is hopeful for a better Nigeria.

In his response, Eldee said that Simi’s anxiety is one of the reasons why he moved his wife and children to the United States.

He wrote ”This is a major part of why I left. I was hopeful too, I love her still but I love my physical, social and mental health more. Tough decision but the best so far.

Read the exchange below…