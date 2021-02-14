By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has condemned the clash between some Hausa traders and Yoruba at the Shasha Market area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The comedian reacted to the ethnic clashes in some states in the South-West a few hours after his arrest and release by the police for protesting against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

Mr Macaroni tweeted about the tension in the region, urging Nigerians to be united.

He wrote, “The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and the Yoruba man. We are all one.

“The government and the government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace. We will come back to my matter later.”

“The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace.

“We will come back to my matter later. ✊🏿,” he added.

The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace.

We will come back to my matter later. ✊🏿 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 13, 2021