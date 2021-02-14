By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has predicted a likely surge in COVID-19 cases after Sunday’s valentine celebration.

According to a statement by the Enugu State NMA chairman, Dr. J.O.T. Onyia, doctors are worried and alarmed over the spike in COVID-19 infection and COVID-19 related deaths in the Enugu State since the second wave.

“Enugu State will most likely experience a massive influx of Valentine celebrants this weekend from other states, with a consequential projected massive spread of COVID-19, if the Presidential orders and NCDC guidelines are not observed, the statement read.

“Many hotels are fully booked, and most entertainment spots and other places of outing like shopping malls, night clubs, etc should be expecting large crowds that’ll no doubt breach the COVID-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

“We are constrained to make this clarion call which is borne out of our acute awareness that the health facilities and personnel in Enugu state are nearly overwhelmed by the increased incidence in symptomatic COVID-19 related cases and deaths, with a significant number of the health workers and their relatives in Enugu State now down with COVID-19 infection contracted inadvertently while attending to the COVID 19 cases that abound now in the State.

The association, therefore, asked the state government to step up the immediate enforcement of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the Valentine’s Day Celebration of 14th February 2021.

“The NMA Enugu State advises the Enugu State Government to immediately cancel all carnivals and mass gatherings during this upcoming Valentine’s day celebration in other to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 infections. Beyond this imminent challenge bordering on Valentine’s day celebration, we strongly recommend the enforcement of appropriate restrictions regarding indiscriminate social gatherings at this time.