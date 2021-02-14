By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian evangelist and founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has warned against sexual act outside of marriage which he described as a blood covenant with the devil.

In a statement posted on his social media, titled, “The Evening Of Slaughters…In An Abattoir,” which he issued on Valentine’s Day, Bamiloye said there’ll be demonic activities on February 14 which will ruin the lives of many, adding that some ladies will be used as weapons to destroy homes and marriages.

He said, “Any sexual act today outside marriage is a conscious blood covenant with the devil. Any sexual act today outside of wedlock is a deliberate stubbornness to trade your destinies on the bed of lust and immorality.

“Demons are coming to human markets this evening. Marine spirits are coming for harvests of fluids this evening. Many ladies are visiting the abattoirs of destinies and purpose this evening. Tomorrow Morning, multitudes of young men are left empty and shallow.

“Virtues and purpose plundered and ruined by agents of darkness in pretty skins. Ladies with strangely glowing skins that were borrowed from the spirit world to lure the sons of men for a drain of their fluids.

“Strangely handsome young men from the other side, with electrifying eyes that mesmerize ladies of weak hearts and shallow minds, arriving clubs and bars in exquisite cars and horses to harvest the souls of girls and ladies for their devil master and make them weapons of mass destructions of homes and marriages.

“Many ladies would arise from the lustful bed of roses, possessed with strange hardened heart against God and parents.

“Many Young Men and Boys would arise from the side of a Lady, possessed thenceforth with Confused Minds and Shattered Visions and Battered Virtues. Today is a Decision! Tonight is a Deadly Night! It is the Evening of Slaughter! It is the Evening of the ABATTOIR!”

