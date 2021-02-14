The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists and other road users to desist from indulging in drunk driving, excessive speed, and reckless driving while celebrating the 2021 Valentine Day.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that this was owing to the need to ensure a safe and crash free celebration during the period, saying that it was also a way to mitigate all incidences of road traffic crashes during the time.

He said that the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed Commanding Officers across board to double their efforts by ensuring massive deployment of Officers and Men.

This, he said, was for enhanced visibility, adequate traffic control, and maximum enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols amongst motorists.

According to Kazeem, all patrol operatives have been directed to go along with breathalysers, and radar guns.

“This is to ensure that suspected drunk drivers are tested and stopped from continuing their trips so as to avoid unnecessary deaths, injuries and damage to properties, ” he said.

Kazeem quoted Oyeyemi as saying, that the Valentine celebration was a day set aside all over the world to celebrate love, exchange gifts, and show that we care for one another, in memory of Saint Valentine who exemplified love while he lived.

” As such, motorists, who wish to celebrate must be exemplary by complying with all road traffic regulations, because the Corps will not spare any driver caught violating established laws, ” he said.

Kazeem urged motorists to leverage on the 122 toll free line of the FRSC to call for emergency intervention in case of any crash, obstruction or when any drunk driving was sighted, for appropriate actions.

He, however, reminded all celebrators to be in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols, including use of facemask and observing physical distancing in the vehicle.

He called on all road users to respect operatives deployed to ensure the safety of lives and properties because their presence on the road was for the good of all.

NAN