The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has urged the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) on the provision of quicker, more efficient, and safer tollgate services, following its plans to resume operations.

Olorogun James Emadoye, the LERSA President, made the appeal in a statement to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Emadoye said the experience of road users prior to the shutdown of the Lekki tollgate for investigation purposes, was one of hardship and suffering due to the long traffic at the toll plaza.

He stated that a tolled road was supposed to provide quick, safe and motorable experiences, which users would be happy to pay for.

Emadoye also called for the implementation of round figure fees at the toll and the immediate improvement of the tolling system technology to guarantee free flow of traffic.

“Our intent with this request to the government and LCC is for services to be reviewed and improved, in addition to listening to the peaceful agitations and concerns of our youths and citizens, before embarking on reopening the toll plaza.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal for calm from our youths and well-meaning Nigerians to enable the government do the needful, while ensuring that the lives and properties of its citizens are protected.

“The government, through the LCC, must realise that the tollgate operations cannot resume back to the old ways of distress for users of the toll plaza.

“Without a doubt, we are the only citizens in Nigeria that are forced to pay toll on a road that is less than 25km, completed in 14 years.

“With the poor experience and services at the toll plaza, we are actually paying for inconveniences rather than for convenience, as we spend on the average of 20 minutes at the toll to make payments,” he said.

Emadoye also called for the creation of viable alternative roads to the tolled roads to ease the lot of commuters along the axis.