By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afro-soul singer and Riverland Records label star, Ric Hassani has narrated how he was robbed along Freedom Way Lekki, phase 1, Lagos.

The 32-year-old revealed he was robbed alongside his manager on Friday by men posing as soldiers.

“I didn’t want to have to say this, but I got robbed yesterday. 1pm, Freedom way, broad day light, by men posing as soldiers. Entered my car, rough handled my manager, collected our phones, almost snatched my car. I really didn’t want to have to say this,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said, “I really didn’t want to have to say anything. I handled yesterday like nothing happened. I like to see these things as beneath me to be honest, Thieves are not meant to move me.

“I would buy another phone and move but you, you still would keep having to steal to survive. Terrible.

“Nigeria is really a ‘wan kain’ place to be honest. I honestly feel fixing Nigeria will take an insane amount of work that is truly beyond any of us BUT, we should all play our part to really really helping this country, coz it really needs SERIOUS help. God be with us.”

