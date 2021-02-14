Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr. Folayinka Dania as the new Acting Chief Resilience Officer (Ag CRO) for the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO).

Dr. Dania until her new appointment, was the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer (DCRO) of the Agency.

Her elevation to the position of Acting Chief Resilience Officer of the Agency was consequent upon the appointment of the erstwhile Chief Resilience Officer of the Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki as the new General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency( LASBCA)

A letter signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that before her present appointment, due cognisance was given to her record of impressive performance, adding that her wealth of experience would faciltate the achievement of the mandate of the Lagos State Resilience Office.

“In approving your appointment, due cognisance has been taken of your record of impressive performance, I therefore have no doubt, you will bring your wealth of experience to bear on the mandate of the Lagos State Resilience Office and that you could continue to justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr Governor”, Muri-Okunola stated.

Dr. Dania, a highly experienced medical professional, had also served in the Directorate of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, where she worked meritoriously with the Programme Officer in the implementation of Malaria elimination programme of the Lagos State Government.

In June 2018, the new Ag. CRO was nominated as the representative of the Ministry of Health at Lagos State Resilience Office, which was created as a partnership between Lagos State Government and Rockefeller Foundation via its 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) programme.

In August, 2019, based on the recommendation of the Leadership of 100 RC, the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) and the Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget (MEPB), she was appointed as the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for Lagos State.

The statement stated further that Dr. Dania after her appointment as the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer, led the development of Lagos Resilience Strategy (LRS), the first Urban Resilience Strategy in Nigeria, which was publicly released in February 2020.

While maintaining that the appointee had made significant contributions and distinguished herself in all the positions she had held previously, Muri-Okunola in the letter, disclosed that her appointment as the new Acting CRO, LASRO is with immediate effect.