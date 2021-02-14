By Abankula

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting baby No. 2, months after Meghan’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Valentine’s Day as they shared a sweet black-and-white photo of Harry sitting on the grass in a garden while Meghan lay with her head in his lap and had her hand on her baby bump.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The royal couple had their first child, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor two years ago.