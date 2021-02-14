By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Organizers of popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija have debunked rumors that interested participants in Season 6 can begin registering for an audition.
MultiChoice Nigeria (DSTV) in a statement on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday, advised Nigerians to ignore ongoing calls for auditions.
The tweet reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a call for auditions for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6.
“Please note that this report is false and members of the public are called to ignore this misleading information.”
“We have not announced the next season of BBNaija. As always, we will keep our customers and fans of the show notifies through our official social media handles and other credible news platform, they announced.
