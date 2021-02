By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared sultry photos to celebrate her 32nd birth anniversary.

Although she speaks Yoruba fluently, Nkechi hails from Abia State. She has featured in numerous movies such as ‘Omo Bewaji’, ‘Through Fire’, ‘Alakada Reloaded’, ‘When Hell Freezes’, ‘Unrequited’, ‘The Document’ and many more.

