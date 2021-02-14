By Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency report

Nigerian nightmare, Kamaru Usman has dismantled his Brazilian opponent in the third round to retain his UFC welterweight belt.

The fight took place in Las Vegas, Nevada last night, but on Sunday Nigerian time.

He continued to be a Nigerian Nightmare in the UFC welterweight division, as he finished Gilbert Burns of Brazil in the encounter.

Kamaru Usman has now taken his overall MMA win streak to 1-7 in a row!

He has not lost a fight since May 2013 and that is still his only defeat ever. The Nigerian Nightmare is a perfect 13-0 in the UFC.

Following the end of the bout, both Kamaru Usman and Gilbert burns had an emotional embrace.

The fight game. The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. Sheer drama in the immediate aftermath of the fight as Kamaru Usman looked on as his former training partner and friend shed tears.

The fight had been hyped as the meeting of former teammates before the fists started flying.

Usman got loose in Round two and there was no turning back. His impressive record gave fans some feeling that he would carry the day as the current UFC welterweight champion.

Burns had earned this shot and made it clear that he would do anything to get his chance at gold. Unfortunately for the challenger, this marks 13 straight victories for Usman.

It’s interesting to weigh all the different fights that could be lined up for the “Nigerian Nightmare.” Before the fight, there was some skepticism about his chances.

After the fight Usman, in an interview said “I am a whole, not a savage.”