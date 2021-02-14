By Taiwo Okanlawon

A popular social media influencer, Akintomide Lanre Yusuff popularly known as AsiwajuLerry has written a love note to DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola on Valentine Day.

AsiwajuLerry who is known for crushing on the Nigerian disc jockey and producer has been shooting his shots for a long time and has vowed to not give up until Cuppy responds to him.

Celebrating Valentine today, AsiwajuLerry said he is not crushing on Cuppy because of her father’s money even though he deserves the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira for ‘boyfriend weekly allowance’.

See his post below;

Letter to My Love 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5Duv5jkWAW — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) February 14, 2021