The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company has declared Kamaru Usman, the welterweight champion, the baddest man alive.

“Usman is the baddest alive”, tweeted UFC after Usman defended his welterweight title against former sparring partner, Brazilian Gilbert Burns with a stunning TKO.

“Bad: Man..Whole ‘nother savage,” UFC said again.

The Nigerian nightmare virtually brought the house down early Sunday with the knockout jab in the UFC 258, in Las Vegas, United States.

Analysts said the decisive jab will send chills down the spines of any future opponents.

Usman has never lost in the UFC in 13 fights and now holds the record for the most wins in UFC welterweight history.

Just 30 seconds into the fight, Burns looked to have gained the upper hand with a huge right hand that left Usman rocked.

While Burns looked to have won the first round, Usman fought back in the second before ending it in the third

It was just 30 seconds into the third round when Usman snuck a jab straight through Burns guard and sending him to the canvas.

Usman admitted it was hard to fight a former teammate.

“This one was a tough one,” Usman said. “It was a very, very tough one. The whole gym situation with me leaving, first and foremost, you cannot discredit what Gilbert Burns has done in this division.

“We started together. He showed it tonight. But I said it, I’m the varsity guy. My fight IQ is different.

“I’m a whole other savage. From start to finish, I’m a whole other savage and he saw that tonight.

“When you step into my cage, we have to go to work. There was no friends in there. No friends at all. I am the best on the planet for a reason. You need to put some respect on my f***ing name.”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan realised that Burns was crying after the match, with Usman, after celebrating his victory knelt down and waited for Burns’ team to calm him down before the pair shared a long embrace.

Rogan said: “This is a private moment between these two men, but I’d really love to know what they’re saying.”