“If you kill a herder, don’t go and sleep, we will revisit you,” National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh has said.

He said people attack herders, and that in one way or the other, herders have found a way to retaliate.

Saleh added that nobody could evict herdsmen from the south, saying that they would resist such move.

He also said nobody could stop herdsmen from foreign nation from entering Nigeria to graze their cows.

“All those who travelled to the Benin Republic and others are coming back home. All those saying they will bar foreign herders from entering Nigeria are just playing to the gallery because if they are aware of the ECOWAS Protocols, they would know they cannot chase them away.

”That is why the position of the Bauchi State Governor [Bala Mohammed] is the true position. You have no right to evict anybody from any part of the country.

“Our number has increased recently because of the tension in Ghana and Benin republics. The ones in Benin Republic have integrated with the Yoruba in such a way that they speak the language. They were initially living in the South-West, and they are coming back,” Saleh told The Punch in an interview.

He also said the eviction notice to herders to leave South West is merely propaganda.

According to him, “They expected a reaction from us, maybe by way of attacking other ethnic nationalities. But that is wrong because the herders they are attacking are the innocent herders. Are the criminals representing anybody?

“They are doing their criminal enterprise. Our own pain is that the people who are supposed to know are pretending as if they don’t know.”