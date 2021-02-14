By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Iddo Railway Terminus for the Federal Government’s new trains was on Saturday evening gutted by fire.

Thick smokes and balls of fire were seen emanating from the terminal, bellowing into the atmosphere.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency activated its response team to combat the inferno.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the fire was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored.

He said it appeared that there was no loss of lives, saying that the agency was working with the Federal Fire Services to control the fire.

In his words: “The agency activated it’s response team to the above scene to discover a fire which was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored.

“While there appears to be no loss of life, the agency is working alongside the Lagos and Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames”.