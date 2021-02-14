By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Deadly COVID-19 struck 14 more Nigerians dead on Saturday, as new cases rise in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported 1,143 new cases in Nigeria, with 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death rate, however, represented a drop in fatality when compared to the 24 deaths reported the previous day.

Lagos posted eight of the 14 deaths reported to top on Saturday, taking its overall deaths so far to 370.

Edo and Enugu States recorded two deaths each. While Edo has total COVID-19 deaths of 151, Enugu has 23. Rivers posted one death, taking its total to 88.

Total COVID-19 deaths so far is put at 1,747 across the 37 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Also, of the 1,143 fresh cases reported on Friday, Lagos topped the chat with 319 cases, up from the 204 cases it raked in the previous day, with FCT recording 157 cases, up from the 75 cases it posted on Friday.

Others are: Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5).

According the NCDC, “Till date, 145,664 cases have been confirmed, 120,399 cases have been discharged and 1,747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

New cases were recorded in 19 States and the FCT on Saturday.

