By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested 76 residents of Lagos for violating COVID-19 protocols by holding a birthday party.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspect were arrested around 1am at a birthday party violating COVID-19 protocols.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division of the command, led his team on enforcement of COVID-19 protocols including 12 midnight to 4am curfew when he got wind of the gathering at Lavender court, Jakande close Oniru Victoria Island Lagos.

“Those arrested at the party included: 1. Popoola Michael 2. Adeyemo opeyemi 3. Ramon salami 4. Kareem Akeem 5. Balogun Nurudeen and 71 others,” he said.

Adejobi added that the DPO also impounded more than 136 vehicles for breaking the 12 midnight to 4am curfew on the island and some parts of Lekki in the recent past.

“The owners of the vehicles have been charged to the Mobile Court, Oshodi and were fined appropriately,” he said.

He added that “the command has arrested forty (40) suspects at Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Lagos State, on Saturday 13th February, 2021, for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols.

“The suspects had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza creating tension and behaving in such a manner that could cause breach of public peace without due regard for COVID-19 protocols major of which are use of nose masks and social distancing.

“The command has however arraigned the suspects today to the mobile court at Panti, Yaba accordingly but were however granted bail by the court. They will appear in court on the next date of adjournment, 2nd March, 2021, with the certificate of COVID-19 test.

“The command therefore assured the general public that it will always discharge its statutory duties as expected within the ambit of the law, while appealing to Lagosians to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses.”