Michael Adeshina

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant and staunch supporter of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, seems to be reviewing his loyalty to the President.

Garba had yesterday slammed the government and defended the arrested #OccupyLekki protesters, saying they have the right to seek justice for all victims of the October 20, 2020 incident which eyewitnesses claimed security forces opened fire on #EndSARS protesters.

And today, the former presidential aspirant is wondering if President Muhammadu Buhari is “leading Nigeria or catching cruise with our trust.”

According to Garba, the president ought to have spoken to the nation to douse the ethnic tensions arising from all parts of the country.

In a statement released via his verified Twitter account, Adamu Garba said:

“Sometimes I wonder, I genuinely wonder whether President @MBuhari is leading Nigeria or catching cruise with our trust

“How can the country be in tension, killings all over the places, yet no categorical statement from the President?

“Why the silence at this very critical moment?

“Why must we always talk, ask and insist before we can hear from this President?

“The matter at hand, from North to South is on the verge of exacerbating ethnic tensions. Blames and counter blames, accusations and counter-accusations, yet the silence from the President?

“Why is that?”

Adamu Garba added that President Buhari must take control of the situation to avoid a disaster.

He said: “The President is the only, truly and rightful legitimacy to restore order, assured of safety & security for the citizenry in times of tensions like this

“The President must be in control of the narrative all over the media by his appearances, assuring statements

“Why the absence?

“There is no region, tribe or religion, no matter the attachment or loyalty to the President, that will be happy with the present situation where everyone is left to advance their individual narrative to the complete absence of the Commander in Chief’s. None!

“This is not good.

“The President should have to address the media, take over the headlines with assuring statements. Reach-out to the victims directly.

“At this juncture, absence Presence means absence of leadership.

“It is very critical at this point, that no vacuum is created for a bad press narrative.”