The abducted reporter with NTA Port Harcourt, Chidiebele Julian Onyia, has regained her freedom after spending five days in captivity.

The nursing mother was said to have been released by her abductors in the early hours of Sunday February 14.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed her release, describing it as a Valentine gift to her family.

Omoni said the freed journalist has undergone medical examination.

Julian Onyia, a mum of three and nursing a Six month old baby was kidnapped at gunpoint at about 8 pm on Tuesday, February 9.

The abduction happened at Railway line Axis of Woji, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

She was on her way home from work.

It was not clear if she was rescued by the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers Police Command or whether ransom was paid.

Police promise to give details of her freedom later