By Abankula

Twenty suspected internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Yahoo boys have been arrested in Owerri, capital of Imo by EFCC operatives from Port Harcourt.

They were arrested on Friday, February 12, 2021 at New Owerri, Eminike Estate, Norble Abode, Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects are: Onyebuchi Victor; Isreal Victor; Emeka Clinton; Stanley Uche; Onyemachi Stanley; Ikechukwu Agbalieze; Franklin Ugoegbu; Nze Collins; Nwokoro Santus and Agocha Johnson

Others are: Oscar Anumata; Emeka Clinton Nkeoga; Ogwu Chukwu Akagha Marvis; Victor Obioha; Charles Onymesi; Awunnaya Victor; Henry Stephni; Jerrard Uwaima, Franklin Uzoma and Obidike Abuchi

Items recovered from them include: Forty (40) mobile phones, 17 laptops of different brands and six cars.

Among the cars were a blue Toyota Corolla, black Acura ZX car; ash Lexus GX 460 Sports Utility; green Venza car, black Mercedes Benz and ash Lexus 330 SUV.

Others are 13 Powers of Attorney, five

architectural documents and a folder containing some other documents.

The suspects would be charged to court when investigations are concluded, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said.