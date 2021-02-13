Police authorities have confirmed the arrest of three operatives of the Oyo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesperson for the Oyo Police Command confirmed the arrest of the Amotekun operatives.

There were also reports that the Divisional Police Officer in the area shot dead an Amotekun operative.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the arrest of the operatives, Fadeyi said police received a report from the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Oroji Allah, about a plot to burn down the Gaa (settlement) of Fulani in Orile Igbon by Amotekun operatives and subsequently, some officers were deployed to invite the corps.

According to him, while the Amotekun operatives were in the station, many of their colleagues invaded the premises and resulting in a riotous situation.

Fadeyi said: “It was a report from the Secretary of Miyetti Allah, one, Oroji Allah ‘m’ at Orile Igbon Police Station that some Amotekun operatives planned to set ablaze Fulani Igaa.

“A team of Policemen was sent to the scene and brought them to the station for amicable settlement by the DPO.

“Not too long, Amotekun corps numbering about 30 invaded the station and conducted themselves in an unruly and riotous manner. Three of them were arrested.

Fadeyi who said the Area Commander Ogbomoso is handling the matter however failed to speak on the alleged killing of the Amotekun operative by the police.