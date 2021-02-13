By Ayodele Efunla

Several protesters who came to the Lekki Tollgate to protest the re-opening of the Toll Gate have been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

The police had warned people to stay away from the tollgate and took over the place since last night,

But some protesters under #OccupyLekkiTollgate still found their way to the area and were arrested.

Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has been arrested by the police at the Lekki Tollgate.

Mr. Macaroni joined the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest on Saturday and was among the over a score of protesters arrested at the tollgate.

The entertainer had broken the news of his arrest in a live chat on Instagram.

He reported said in the live chat “Na military regime? If na military, make we know sey na military, so make everybody dey hide.”

The protesters had vowed to stage a protest today following the re-opening of the Lekki Tollgate on the order of the Judicial Panel.

Hundreds of policemen had laid siege at the Tollgate since Friday afternoon waiting for protesters, who vowed to storm the tollgate to protest the re-opening of the tollgate plaza on the order of Lagos Judicial Panel.

Many Nigerians took to twitter to express their anger at the arrest and militarization of the tollgate by the police.

Check pictures updates from our photojournalist who is on ground;