By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria posted its second highest single day COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with Oyo State reporting the highest number of deaths.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 24 deaths were recorded on Friday, the second highest in a single day since the pandemic broke in Nigeria in February 2020.

The highest single day deaths was 27, which was reported on January 29, 2021.

Oyo posted 10 COVID-19 deaths, the highest it has recorded in a day since the pandemic broke out. This takes Oyo’s total deaths to 104.

Lagos, the epicentre, recorded five deaths, taking its total to 362 deaths, while the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja posted three deaths, with its total now 137.

Taraba State recorded two deaths, taking its total to 17. Kaduna, Rivers, Ondo and Kwara reported one death each.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Kaduna stand at 58, Rivers, 87, Ondo, 56 and Kwara,44.

With Friday’s 24 new deaths, the nation’s total COVID-19 deaths now stand at 1,734. Today’s deaths also represent an increase from the eight deaths posted on Thursday.

Also, the nation reports 1,005 fresh cases, a slight rise from the 938 cases reported the previous day, with Lagos topping the chat with 204 cases, down from the 236 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Kwara came second with 155 cases. Kwara did not record any case the previous day.

Oyo posted 124 new cases, up from the 50 cases it recorded the previous day, while Plateau raked in 80 cases, a fall from the 92 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Others are: FCT (75), Edo (56), Osun (48), Ondo (41), Kaduna (40), Rivers (40), Taraba (35), Borno (32), Ekiti (21), Ogun (20), Kano (14), Bayelsa (8), Delta (7), Bauchi (3) and Jigawa (2).

According to NCDC, till date, 144,521 cases have been confirmed, 118,871 cases have been discharged and 1,734 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

New cases were reported in 18 States and the FCT.

