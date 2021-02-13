By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed outrage over police’s arrest and brutalization of scores of #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters who came to protest at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos on Saturday.

Scores of protesters were said to have been arrested and taken away in a Black Maria, including entertainer, Mr Macaroni.

Hundreds of policemen had laid siege at the Tollgate since Friday afternoon waiting for protesters, who vowed to storm the tollgate to protest the re-opening of the tollgate plaza on the order of Lagos Judicial Panel.

Many Nigerians took to twitter to express their anger at the arrest and militarization of the tollgate by the police.

According to Tope Akinyode, “Sanwo Olu lied that he didn’t have prior knowledge of soldiers’ presence at the #Lekkitollgate. 4 months after, this same man mobilized the Nigerian Police Force & Black Maria to clamp down on harmless protesters in order to protect Tinubu’s livelihood.”

J,J. Omojuwa said “I defended the right to peaceful assembly of citizens under President Yar’ Adua, I defended the right to peaceful assembly under President Jonathan, I am defending the right to peaceful assembly under President Buhari. Where did the chain break for you and why?”

A twitter user by the name, Tola said “As at present count, we have a list of 28 names of peaceful protesters (and in some cases bystanders) who were arrested at #Lekkitollgate and detained by the Police. This unlawful action by the Police is an attempt to cripple the civic space & clamp down on people’s rights.”

According to Reno Omokri, “Peaceful #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters demanding justice are being arrested by the same government that defends killer herdsmen. In this same country, where a Governor justified why herdsmen should carry AK47? Sadly, Nigeria has criminalised peace and decriminalised violence!

“General Muhammadu Buhari is sending the wrong message to Nigerian youths. By arresting peaceful #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters, and rehabilitating so called ‘repentant’ Boko Haramists and negotiating with bandits, he is telling youths to take up arms if they want government to listen.”

Read other reactions below

4 d bribe eatin cowards dt hv denied d extent of brutality & killings of 20th cus it happened in d cover of night,aided by LCC dt put off lights & https://t.co/vY1oF2fllV "unarmed protesters" r being arrested 4 "about" startin their protest.If "escalation" was a person! #EndSARS — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021

The Nigerian government has consistently behaved like a terrorist government #EndSARS #LekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/3xIqrEcdFr — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 13, 2021

The right to peaceful protest is a FUNDAMENTAL human right!! #Lekkitollgate — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) February 13, 2021

Damilare Adenola (moon) is asmathic and currently being violently tortured at Adeniji Police station for participating in a peaceful protest. He has been denied access to his inhalers and lawyers. His life is important and nothing must happen to him #EndSARS #Lekkitollgate pic.twitter.com/Oux4lB9LLJ — #NoToRAPE Caleb ijioma (@caleb_ijioma) February 13, 2021