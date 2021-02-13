Some of those arrested by the police at the Lekki Tollgate

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested several protesters who came to the Lekki Tollgate to protest the re-opening of the Tollgate.

One of the arrested protesters

The police had warned people to stay away from the tollgate and took over the place since last night,

But some protesters under #OccupyLekkiTollgate still found their way to the area and were arrested.

About 18 protesters were reportedly arrested by the heavily armed policemen

A protester arrested

Coordinators  #OccupyLekkiTollgate, Kunle Ajayi said many of his people have been arrested by the police and put in a Black Maria and are about to be taken to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO  Lagos police release dates for Constables screening (Full list)

Also, the police arrested three other suspected protesters at the toll gate around 9:30am. The suspected protesters while being dragged into the Black Maria shouted repeatedly, ‘what have I done? Can’t I Walk in my own country?”

Protesters arrested

One arrested suspect identified himself as Christopher, saying he is a site engineer going to Lekki and just got picked up.

Another arrested suspect who identified himself as Adesegun Ayo said he was just picked up and has done nothing.

Arrested protesters in Black Maria

The arrested suspects have been taken away in a police van from the venue of the planned protest.

They were taken away in a Black Maria belonging to the Lekki Concession Company, LCC.