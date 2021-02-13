By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested several protesters who came to the Lekki Tollgate to protest the re-opening of the Tollgate.

The police had warned people to stay away from the tollgate and took over the place since last night,

But some protesters under #OccupyLekkiTollgate still found their way to the area and were arrested.

About 18 protesters were reportedly arrested by the heavily armed policemen

Coordinators #OccupyLekkiTollgate, Kunle Ajayi said many of his people have been arrested by the police and put in a Black Maria and are about to be taken to an unknown destination.

Also, the police arrested three other suspected protesters at the toll gate around 9:30am. The suspected protesters while being dragged into the Black Maria shouted repeatedly, ‘what have I done? Can’t I Walk in my own country?”

One arrested suspect identified himself as Christopher, saying he is a site engineer going to Lekki and just got picked up.

Another arrested suspect who identified himself as Adesegun Ayo said he was just picked up and has done nothing.

The arrested suspects have been taken away in a police van from the venue of the planned protest.

They were taken away in a Black Maria belonging to the Lekki Concession Company, LCC.