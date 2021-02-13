Award-winning Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has reacted to the arrest of popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, and other protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

Youths, on Saturday, again converged on the Lekki Tollgate in a demonstration against the approval of a Lagos panel reopening the Toll Gate after about four months of investigating the shootings.

The Nigerian government and the police had earlier warned youths against the protest.

On Saturday, the police arrested no fewer than 19 protesters, including Mr Macaroni, Juwon Sanya-Olu and one Comrade Dimeji.

Falz described the arrest as a shameful behaviour and oppression of Nigerians.

According to him, the Nigerian government had shown they don’t want peace by using threat on citizens.

“What is this shameful behaviour? Are these people insane? Citizens are peacefully protesting and you are arresting,” he tweeted.

“How is this supposed to solve the problems that they have already caused?

“Macaroni has been picked up.

“The Nigerian government basically saying they do not want peace oh.

“I am tired of just coping. I am tired of just managing. This is a fu*king shithole we are living in and we simply cannot continue like this.

“They are using this threat of force and violence because they expect that we would naturally fear for our lives, but the life we dey live no kuku get meaning before.”

