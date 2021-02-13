Maverick entertainer and activist, born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa but popularly known as Charly Boy has slammed the Nigerian government for clamping down on protesters, saying Nigerian youths have every right to protest at Lekki Toll Gate.

Charly boy said this on Saturday as police officers and security operatives mount up at the toll gate.

Protesters tagged #OccupyLekkiTollGate have refused to shelve planned protest against the reopening of Lekki toll gate despite the presence of armed police officers and warnings from the government.

Charly boy, on his Twitter page, joined in condemning the reopening of the toll gate, even as he insisted that Nigerians have right to protest and should not be stopped.

His tweet read, “I know these animals have turned Nigeria into a Jungle but peaceful protest is still our human right.

“Animals cannot dash us human right. Say no to #lekkitollgate reopening.

“A history of rape, history of rejection, Tribalism, Terror, Corruption, nonentities in governance and Docility but enough is enough. Say No to #lekkitollgate reopening.”

We know all the useless tactics of a useless government.

Na only repressive and unperforming government dey fear peaceful protest.

Say No to #LekkiTollGate reopening. — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) February 13, 2021