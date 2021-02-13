Activist and co-convener, Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) campaign, Aisha Yesufu has told the Nigerian government to meet the demands of #EndSARS protesters which is the only way to end the protest.

Yesufu said this while condemning the arrest of Mr Macaroni and End SARS protests by the Nigeria police on Saturday at the Lekki toll gate.

Aisha Yesufu urged the government to end terrorising citizens, adding that making peaceful protest impossible will yield to violent protests.

She noted that Nigerians were fed up with situation in the country and would not be threatened by death.

“The right to protest has always and will always be constitutional. The only way to stop a protest is to listen to the protesters and meet their demands. The terrorism by the Nigerian government had to stop.

“When you make peaceful protests impossible then you make violent protests possible.

Nigerians are not slaves and will never be slaves. #LekkiTollGate

“It seems that the Nigerian government does not realise that it has thrown its citizens into hell on earth and death is no longer a threat.”

