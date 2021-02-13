Michael Adesina

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, was arraigned before a mobile court today.

Muyiwa Adejobi, Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed this on Saturday evening.

“He (Mr Macaroni) and others have been arraigned before a mobile court. I will release a statement on it shortly,” he said in a phone interview.

This is contrary to the report by Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, that the Lagos state governor, Jide Sanwoolu ordered the release of Mr Macaroni and many others arrested.

However, lawyers led by Femi Falana SAN ensured that Mr. Macaroni and 30 others arrested were granted bail.

Mr Macaroni was arrested on Saturday for protesting at the Lekki Toll Gate where he demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20, 2020, #EndSARS protest at the toll plaza.