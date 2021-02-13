By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a right activist has threatened to step down from the Lagos Judicial Panel on SARS Brutality following police’s clampdown on protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

Adegboruwa said his heart was heavy, saddened and devastated over the clampdown on protesters.

“My heart is very heavy. I’m saddened and devastated. My soul is sorely troubled at this time,” he said.

He said for decades before the advent of this administration, Nigerians had risked their lives, liberties, times and energies, resources, to win back this country on the side of democracy and good government, from military dictatorship.

Adegboruwa added that some had paid the supreme price with their lives.

According to him, he had been monitoring events at the Lekki Toll Gate since morning, and that he was totally overwhelmed with the images, videos and sundry evidence of police brutality of armless civilians, who ventured to protest at the Toll Gate.

He said in one particular video, he saw citizens of Nigeria being dehumanized, striped half-naked and cramped together in a rickety bus.

“This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Adegboruwa said while “we are yet to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, it becomes worrisome that the security agencies have not learnt any positive lesson from those occurrences. I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct.”

He added that he could not in good conscience continue to sit at any Panel of Inquiry to heal wounds and end police brutality, when fresh assaults were being perpetrated with impunity.

“Consequently, I am presently consulting with my constituency within the civil society, as to my continued participation in the EndSARS Judicial Panel,” Adegboruwa said.

On Friday, a youth representatives at the Judicial Panel, Rinu Oduala had stepped down from the panel following re-opening of the Lekki Tollgate.