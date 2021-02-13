Former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, was sworn-in today as prime minister of Italy.

He was sworn-in by President Sergio Mattarella

Draghi was called upon by Mattarella to head a fire brigade government of unity.

His government is expected to confront Italy’s twin problems of the coronavirus and economic slump.

All but one of Italy’s major parties have rallied to his side.

His cabinet includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

It also comprises technocrats in key posts.

These are the finance ministry and a new green transition portfolio.