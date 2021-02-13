By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leicester City inflicted more woes on Liverpool on Saturday, defeating the Reds 3-1 at home, moving to second on the premier league table.

After a cagey first half with no goal for either side, Liverpool took the lead on 67 minutes of play through Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino played in Salah, who showed great determination to get to the ball before a couple of defenders and from inside the box he shot into the left side of the net.

Leicester levelled on 78 minutes through James Maddison.

Maddison showcased his brilliant free kick ability, particularly from a distance like this. He hit the ball perfectly and it ended up inside the right post.

Jamie Vardy made it 2-1 for Leicester on 81 minutes, seizing on the loose ball after a huge error from Alisson and found the back of the net from inside the box.

The home side made it 3-1 through Harvey Barnes on 85 minutes, who after getting on the end of a brilliant pass fired a precise shot that went inside the right post.