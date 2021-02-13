By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has been arrested by the police at the Lekki Tollgate.
Mr. Macaroni joined the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest on Saturday and was among the over a score of protesters arrested at the tollgate.
The entertainer had broken the news of his arrest in a live chat on Instagram.
He reported said in the live chat “Na military regime? If na military, make we know sey na military, so make everybody dey hide.”
The protesters had vowed to stage a protest today following the re-opening of the Lekki Tollgate on the order of the Judicial Panel.
Over 20 protesters have been arrested so far at the tollgate.
Coordinators #OccupyLekkiTollgate, Kunle Ajayi said many of his people have been arrested by the police and put in a Black Maria and are about to be taken to an unknown destination.
They were taken away in a Black Maria belonging to the Lekki Concession Company, LCC.
