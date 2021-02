Comedian Mr. Macaroni and all the 34 others arrested today in Lekki should be released immediately, Lagos police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu said .

Macaroni and the others joined the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest , defying the police ban.

The suspects were herded in a Black Maria and detained at Area J Police Command, Elemoro, Ibeju Lekki.