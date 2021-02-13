The rift between Ronke Odusanya, a Yoruba movie star, and her estranged lover Olanrewaju Saheed has taken another turn as court ordered a DNA test on their daughter.

A Magistrates Court in Lagos State gave the order on Wednesday when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

The estranged lovers welcomed their daughter known as Fife in 2019.

The curvy actress Saheed, popularly known as Jago, are currently in court for several reasons including the welfare of their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi.

When the matter came up in court on Wednesday, Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

The actress and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees and other bills be footed by Saheed.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test, according to Premium Times.

However, M. O. Tanimola, the magistrate, decided on an undisclosed hospital on Lagos Island for the test to be done, and for the results to be sent directly to the court.

She adjourned the case till March 31, for further hearing.

Reports of their messy separation scandal first surfaced online in December 2020.

At the time, it was alleged that the actress ‘‘ruined the father of her child, financially by making him sell off his assets to fulfill her luxurious desires.”

Responding to the allegations, the Yoruba actress said the rumours were ‘irritating and fact-less information.”

She also slammed the report that she ruined the father of her child, financially, saying “bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what.”

“While my silence will be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and fact-less information. The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative.

“Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me. Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what. Investigate before publishing. For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate,” she said.