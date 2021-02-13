Harrison Iyoha

International award-winning music superstar, Burna Boy wastes no time in releasing the highly anticipated visuals to ‘Onyeka’ off his Twice As Tall album released in August 2020; making ‘Onyeka’ the fifth video release from the internationally acclaimed album ‘Twice As Tall’ falling in line with previous videos ‘Wonderful’, ‘Monsters You Made’, ‘Real Life featuring Stormzy’ and ‘Way Too Big’.

Produced by one of the ‘Wonderboyz’ of the Spaceship Collective, Telz, ‘Onyeka’ is a sprinkle of modern-day high-life with a fusion of other prominent elements like the saxophone and the drums which create an indelible harmony.

The Afrofusion pioneer, Burna Boy serves swag, body, angles and beautiful women in this easily relatable video full of retro West African vibes.

He teams up with a familiar love interest to take us back to simpler days of ‘pure traditional simple love’ and uncomplicated romance in the good old-fashioned West African style.

Shot in Ghana and directed by K Production for Pior Gold Pictures, ‘Onyeka’ is a celebration of modern-day highlife, which is the basis of this visual, good vibes and the authenticity that is uniquely West African.

This video will definitely put a smile on your face and warm your heart, as once again as Burna outdoes himself, unscripted and undiluted, creating a storyline that is awesome to watch and pleasing to the soul.

Everything is natural in this visual; from our popular modes of travel – ‘okadas’, buses, bicycles to children playing outside and lovers in the streets, these elements make this video a sensational work of art.

This classic and fan favourite holds a special place in black women’s hearts, celebrating black queens everywhere.

Burna is truly gifted in creating something incandescent with this high-life sound mixed with modern vibes; showing that his music continues to evolve and that it only takes someone who is Twice as Tall to put the melodies together to create this cannonball of a masterpiece called ‘Onyeka’. Watch it here and on all digital platforms.