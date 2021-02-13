Former BBNaija housemate and model, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her mum 5 years after her death.

The 2nd runner-up of the reality show, in a post on Twitter, wrote that today makes it the 5th year since her mum was laid to rest.

She wrote: “Mama Flora!! 5 years ago today, I laid you to rest. Everything I do, I do for you. Love you mama.. FOREVER.”

Nengi had earlier revealed that she lost her mother at a young age when she just got admitted into the University of Port Harcourt.

In a chat with her fellow housemates at the time, she disclosed that her mother was young at heart and watched Big Brother Africa at that time and always had the intention to go for the reality show.

The reality TV star was a finalist on the 2020 edition of the show, which saw popular rapper Laycon emerge as the winner.