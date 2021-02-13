Donald Trump: Acquitted by US Senate

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Many Americans and others around the world are not happy that the US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of insurrection and refused to impeach him on Saturday.

The Senate voted 57-43 acquitting Trump of complicity in the February 6, 2021 mob’s invasion of the Capitol. This is the second time the Senate failed to impeach Trump after the House of Representatives impeached him twice.

Reacting to the impeachment on twitters, many Americans were not happy that Trump was not impeached despite leaving office.

According to Amy Klobuchar, “A bipartisan majority in the House and Senate believe Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection. People died. Over 100 police officers were injured. An absolute disgrace.”

Newtown Action Alliance said “Please RT to thank the incredible House Impeachment Managers for overwhelmingly proving that Donald Trump is guilty of inciting the insurrection.”

Senator Tina Smith added: “The facts and the evidence were overwhelming—former President Donald Trump lied for months to his supporters, summoned them to Washington, and incited a violent insurrection against our government and our democracy.”

Donald Trump has welcomed his acquittal, saying that his movement has ‘only just begun’. Sounds like it’ll need a double flush,” Tony Shepherd said.

 

