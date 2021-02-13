By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Many Americans and others around the world are not happy that the US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of insurrection and refused to impeach him on Saturday.

The Senate voted 57-43 acquitting Trump of complicity in the February 6, 2021 mob’s invasion of the Capitol. This is the second time the Senate failed to impeach Trump after the House of Representatives impeached him twice.

Reacting to the impeachment on twitters, many Americans were not happy that Trump was not impeached despite leaving office.

According to Amy Klobuchar, “A bipartisan majority in the House and Senate believe Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection. People died. Over 100 police officers were injured. An absolute disgrace.”

Newtown Action Alliance said “Please RT to thank the incredible House Impeachment Managers for overwhelmingly proving that Donald Trump is guilty of inciting the insurrection.”

Senator Tina Smith added: “The facts and the evidence were overwhelming—former President Donald Trump lied for months to his supporters, summoned them to Washington, and incited a violent insurrection against our government and our democracy.”

“Donald Trump has welcomed his acquittal, saying that his movement has ‘only just begun’. Sounds like it’ll need a double flush,” Tony Shepherd said.

This is a devastating statement from McConnell. His decision to acquit on the thinnest jurisdictional pretext is shameful, but there's no doubt in his view of Donald Trump's culpability for the events of Jan. 6. https://t.co/kHRHA8asBy — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 13, 2021

A bipartisan group of 57 out of 100 U.S. Senators found that Donald Trump is guilty, and his acquittal in the Senate does not change that. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) February 13, 2021

So Mitch McConnell says his reason for voting to acquit is that Donald Trump is no longer president, because Mitch McConnell delayed scheduling the impeachment until Donald Trump was no longer president? Got it, got it. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 13, 2021

.@SpeakerPelosi "It is so pathetic that Senator McConnell kept the Senate shut down so that the Senate could not receive the Article of Impeachment and has used that as his excuse for not voting to convict Donald Trump." — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) February 13, 2021

The following Republicans voted to convict Bill Clinton for lying about a blowjob but acquitted Donald Trump of inciting a deadly insurrection: Blunt (MO)

Crapo (ID)

Graham (SC)

Grassley (IA)

Inhofe (OK)

McConnell (KY)

Moran (KS)

Portman (OH)

Shelby (AL)

Thune (SD)

Wicker (MS) — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 13, 2021

A reminder that this was what Donald Trump started. He should not have been acquitted, and it was a cowardly and spineless move for anyone who voted against his conviction. That is all. pic.twitter.com/3P8mOVSeAn — Generation Activism (@GENACT2) February 13, 2021

Donald Trump is a toxic cancer. But, Mitch McConnell and the rest of the 43 Republicans are a bunch of F-ing cowards. The 7 Republicans who voted "guilty" are PATRIOTS. — Ethel Mertiz (@EthelMertiz) February 13, 2021

Donald Trump haters are having a really bad day. You love to see it. — Red (@RedisBlunt) February 13, 2021