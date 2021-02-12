Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central) and former Governor of Ogun, on Friday, said that the achievements left behind by the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande were unprecedented.

Amosun made the assertion while speaking with newsmen at the pre-burial prayers organised for the late ex-governor at his Ilupeju residence.

According to the governor, the current crop of politicians are still struggling to catch up with Jakande’s huge legacies and love for the masses.

“It was a life well spent, a life that was lived for others. A life that is practically devoted to serving the masses.

“What he did while he was Governor of Lagos State, the performances and the hard works are still speaking for him.

“He was an incorruptible leader. He left very huge indelible legacies. He left his marks and footprints on the sand of time,” he said.

According to Amosun, what he did is still unprecedented and generations yet unborn will meet and emulate it.

He urged politicians to try and emulate what Jakande did.

“All of us are still struggling to catch up with what Baba Awolowo did, what Jakande did and what all the Sardaunas of Sokoto and everybody did.

“We should continue to do our beat. They are leading lights, they are examples that we should all follow,” he said.

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, in his message in the condolence register described Jakande as a great leader.

“Baba was a great leader in the state of Lagos. The development stride he put in place is unprecedented and he was a greater leader in Nigeria.

“Thorough-bred Awoist and man of the people. May Allah Grant him Aljanal Firdaus.”

Mr Ayodele Adewale, a former Council Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, said that Jakande’s great strides were still visible in the area of education, housing and other infrastructure.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, who led his executives to the pre-burial prayers, said that council had re-named its Light House in Victoria Island, Lagos after Jakande.

Ajayi said that the Light House Land was donated to NUJ Lagos Council by Jakande who was the sitting governor of Lagos State between 1979 and 1983.

He also commended the role played by the late Jakande in the areas of education and providing shelter for the masses.

Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere of Lagos”, died on Thursday at the age of 91 and his interment is slated for 4 p.m. at the Volts and Gardens in Ikoyi.

Jakande, a former journalist, was Lagos State Governor from 1979 to 1983, and later served as Minister of Works under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

His administration as Lagos State Governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four-year stint, especially through numerous Jakande estates built across the state as well as his sterling investment in education.