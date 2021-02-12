Mr Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for the approval of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Obuah, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, on Friday said that the measure would attract more educational advancement to the institution.

Describing the governor as an achiever who has impacted various sectors of the state, he applauded the vision and bold step for injecting such a huge sum into the education.

“With the approved fund, the State University is now well-positioned to construct its three campuses sited in Emuoha, Ahoada and Etche local government areas of the state. The governor, by this gesture, has to a large extent fulfilled his campaign promises.

“This is a confirmation that education is a priority of this administration. Wike has indeed launched the state education sector on the path of progress in line with international standard,” Obuah said.

The RIWAMA boss also expressed optimism on the governor’s vision for the University as he enjoined relevant stakeholders to support the programme.

He, therefore, appealed to youths in the state to take advantage of the planned facilities and programmes to better their lives.

According to him, part of the fund will assist develop the college of Medicine of the university and address human resource deficit in the medical sector of the state.

“What the governor has done is an uncommon feat which we had been yearning for in a very long time to no avail. Now that God has given us a leader that has the wisdom, interest and political will to ensure our state let us support his vision,” he added.