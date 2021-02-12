Short-form mobile video app TikTok has been announced as a Global Sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020.

This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a major international tournament for UEFA and represents an exciting step for both TikTok and UEFA, bringing a new kind of partner to UEFA EURO 2020.

Through its partnership with UEFA, TikTok is looking to cement its reputation as the home for football fans to share their passion for the game.

As an official partner, TikTok will provide a place where fans can follow their favourite football content creators, share the best TikTok football content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around the tournament.

As a Global Sponsor, TikTok will work with UEFA to launch a range of exciting features including AR effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds, in order to bring surprise and joy to its community.

UEFA will also give TikTok access to its huge library of historic assets to develop highly engaging and innovative content.

Alongside the partnership, UEFA EURO 2020 will launch an official TikTok account prior to the tournament with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of football fans worldwide with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.

The partnership also includes broadcast sponsorship rights, giving TikTok brand exposure around UEFA EURO 2020 live match programmes across all European broadcast channels.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA said: “We are delighted to welcome TikTok as a UEFA EURO partner, a company that has become one of the most talked about digital entertainment platforms within the last year.

”Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally, with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events.”

Rich Waterworth, General Manager UK & EU at TikTok said: “TikTok is fast becoming a place where people can enjoy a new type of experience for the beautiful game, as more and more football organisations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans.

”We’re delighted to be partnering with UEFA EURO 2020, one of the world’s biggest sporting events, bringing the spirit and passion of this tournament to its fans on TikTok. Our community loves to celebrate sport in creative ways, and I can’t wait to see how they engage with all the unmissable content we expect for the UEFA EURO 2020.”

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Available in more than 150 countries, and in 75 languages, the platform is committed to building a fun, positive and embracing community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through short-form videos.