By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and Dr Dolor Entertainment star Teniola Apata popularly known Teni drops another banging tune ”For You” featuring DMW boss Davido.

The “Billionaire” crooner has been teasing the collaboration some days before now.

Teni had chased Davido down in Lekki traffic to get him to feature on a track which is also a part of her forthcoming album.

On this record, Teni worked with ace music producer Pheelz.

Listen to ”For You” Here.