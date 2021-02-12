The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, revalidated her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday at ward ‘F’ Ikeja Federal Constituency.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, she encouraged party faithful to come out en masse and revalidate their membership while also encouraging well-meaning Nigerians to join the Party.

She reiterated that it is the only way to know the real and true party members.

She also said the exercise should be taken seriously as it will give people the opportunity to know each other and know their leaders in each Ward and Constituency.

While advocating for inclusive and good governance, Toke Benson-Awoyinka also urged the youths to come out and register with the ruling party as that is the only way to participate in the electoral process for any political office and seek redress from the self-centred politicians we have in the system now.

Speaking further, Toke Benson said for you to be elected to any political office you must first be a member of a political party, not just any political party but a party that has the interest of the masses and a party that is ready to serve those that voted for them.

“As political office holders, we are called to serve but without a formidable party like APC people like us won’t be in the office that we are today. As you can see today that Lagos is a success story under APC and our able governor Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, therefore I plead with you all to come out and join our great party,” she said.