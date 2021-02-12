By Muhamin Olowoporoku

The first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande was buried on Friday evening at the Vault and Gardens cemetery, Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Jakande died on Thursday at the age of 91.

His body arrived at the cement at exactly 5:11pm and accompanied with the staff of office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Ahead of the arrival of the former Lagos governor for burial, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola were at the cemetery waiting.

Other dignitaries who waited for the former governor’s arrival were Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, among others.