By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Medical doctor cum musician, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has taken to social media to ask for prayers from his fans and well-wishers.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner in a tweet disclosed that there is a scary issue going on with his spine while adding that the doctor has told him not to stress, work out or perform for now.

He wrote: “So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move. Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This.”

So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move. Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This 🙏🏾 — CHOKE NORRIS (@Peruzzi) February 11, 2021

Peruzzi began his musical career with Golden Boy Records in 2016, before getting signed to Davido Music World (DMW) in 2018.

His 2018 single ‘Majesty’, off his ‘Heartwork’ EP, featured a video appearance by 2018 Big Brother Naija runner up Cee-c.

Prior to the release of Majesty, he had been maligned by many social media users in Nigeria who claimed the singer only shines on featured songs.