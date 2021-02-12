Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, has joined other Nigerians in mourning the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Orbih, who expressed his feelings in Benin on Friday, said Nigeria had lost another patriotic, incorruptible and selfless leader.

He described the deceased Jakande who died on Thursday at the age of 91 as a man who shunned unbridled acquisition of wealth.

He noted that the late Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere,” was a confidant of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the leader of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

The national vice chairman of the opposition party noted that the late Lagos State governor implemented all the four cardinal programmes of the defunct UPN.

According to him, Jakande made his mark in the provision of affordable houses, free education, free health services and integrated rural and urban development in Lagos state.

“In fact, he left his mark in the development of Lagos state. Above all, he left office poorer than he was before he was elected.

“His outstanding performance as governor of Lagos state was second to none. He lived a life of contentment. I pray God to grant him eternal rest,” he said.