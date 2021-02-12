Mohammed and Fulani herders bearing guns

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed displeasure over comment made by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed defending Fulani herdsmen for carrying AK-47 rifles.

Mohammed had on Thursday said Fulani herders have no option but to carry AK-47 for self-defence because they were being attacked and killed by cattle rustlers.

He also condemned South West, South-East Governors, and also Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the manner in which they were handling farmer-herder clashes.

“The Fulani man is practicing the tradition of trans-human, pastoralism, he has been exposed to the battery of the forests, the animals, and now, the cattle rustlers, who carry guns, kill him and take away his commonwealth – that is his cows – he had no option than to carry Ak-47 because the society and the government are not protecting him.

“It is not his fault, it is the fault of the government and the people; you don’t criminalise all of them because in every tribe there are criminals. You should be very sensitive. We have to be careful,” Mohammed said.

Reacting, Nigerians expressed dismay that a governor could openly endorsed Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 and killing people.

According to Dr. Dipo Awojide on Twitter, “Bala Mohammed is openly defending Fulani herdsmen who carry AK-47. I didn’t hear him condemn killings. He is speaking the minds of a lot of influential decision makers. That exactly is where the problem is and why it doesn’t took like they are ready for a solution any time soon.”

Senator Shehu Sani condemned Mohammed’s comment, saying that “My Brother,Bauchi Governor’s justification for AK47 amounts to baptizing infamy.”

National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said Mohammed’s comment was unfortunate, saying that he was only justifying the crimes being committed by the herders, adding that “they know what they are doing.”

According to Kemi Yesufu, “Anyone still playing politics with the violent crimes committed by this breed of Fulani herdsmen is dangerously unintelligent.

“A serious country would long have declared these herdsmen terrorists and enemies of the state, same for the bandits operating up north.”

