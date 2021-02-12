By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed displeasure over comment made by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed defending Fulani herdsmen for carrying AK-47 rifles.

Mohammed had on Thursday said Fulani herders have no option but to carry AK-47 for self-defence because they were being attacked and killed by cattle rustlers.

He also condemned South West, South-East Governors, and also Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the manner in which they were handling farmer-herder clashes.

“The Fulani man is practicing the tradition of trans-human, pastoralism, he has been exposed to the battery of the forests, the animals, and now, the cattle rustlers, who carry guns, kill him and take away his commonwealth – that is his cows – he had no option than to carry Ak-47 because the society and the government are not protecting him.

“It is not his fault, it is the fault of the government and the people; you don’t criminalise all of them because in every tribe there are criminals. You should be very sensitive. We have to be careful,” Mohammed said.

Reacting, Nigerians expressed dismay that a governor could openly endorsed Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 and killing people.

According to Dr. Dipo Awojide on Twitter, “Bala Mohammed is openly defending Fulani herdsmen who carry AK-47. I didn’t hear him condemn killings. He is speaking the minds of a lot of influential decision makers. That exactly is where the problem is and why it doesn’t took like they are ready for a solution any time soon.”

Senator Shehu Sani condemned Mohammed’s comment, saying that “My Brother,Bauchi Governor’s justification for AK47 amounts to baptizing infamy.”

National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said Mohammed’s comment was unfortunate, saying that he was only justifying the crimes being committed by the herders, adding that “they know what they are doing.”

According to Kemi Yesufu, “Anyone still playing politics with the violent crimes committed by this breed of Fulani herdsmen is dangerously unintelligent.

“A serious country would long have declared these herdsmen terrorists and enemies of the state, same for the bandits operating up north.”

Read other comments below

If you understand Nigerian politicians very well and the way they play politics in the PDP, you'll understand what Bala Mohammed is doing — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) February 12, 2021

Bala Mohammed wouldn’t agree with this! https://t.co/vl93JWnGYs — Gbénró Adégbolá ن (@GbenroAdegbola) February 12, 2021

Pls my own is where can we get this #AK-47 we all need it based on Gov Bala Mohammed speech. The Govt have failed us too. https://t.co/y6kcnMW0Ee — Major_Willz (@MajorWillz) February 12, 2021

Bala Mohammed is indirectly saying everybody should carry guns. — Uche Samuel (@uchesame) February 12, 2021

AK47 for Self-defence: Don’t set Nigeria on fire, Sen. Tofowomo replies Bauchi Gov Nicholas Tofowomo, the Senator representing Ondo South at the Senate has fired back at Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for defending Herders that carry AK47 in the name of self-defence. pic.twitter.com/eSpN0lScyK — Ayodeji Allen (@princedjsmania) February 12, 2021

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed displayed a high level of unintelligence by accusing his South West colleagues and Governor Ortom of being insensitive for taking action against killer herdsmen. — Kemi Yesufu (@Kemi_Yesufu) February 12, 2021

The fact that Bala Mohammed only advanced the reason why these herdsmen are carrying AK-47 (as being that they're being asked to go) without telling his audience the reason why they're being asked to leave is just hypocrisy on steroids HerdsMen are killing people man — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) February 12, 2021

Bala Mohammed of bauchi is a terrorist disguise as a governor. — Rafindo Ifezue (@secamna) February 12, 2021